Menlo Park based non-profit Reikes Center has events tonight and Sunday
The San Francisco Peninsula People Power turned to the Riekes Center young filmmakers as a source for creating a “how to” youth-inspired video to encourage voter participation among young voters for the 2020 Presidential election.
The result is a video that is getting widespread use from schools to voting advocacy group, that communicates the critical importance of each person’s vote.
It will also be aired on the monthly Riekes Center Creative Arts Recital zoom link today, October 22, at 7:00 pm along with some musical performances.
The Riekes Center is also holding a virtual fundraising gala broadcast live from Filoli on Sunday, October 25 at 5:30 pm featuring singer Macy Gray along with other notable entertainers as well as Flea Street Cafe owner Jesse Cool. You can register for free online.
Bill Newell October 22, 2020 at 2:11 pm
Thanks for all you do Linda. This election is the most historic and important in many of our lives!
*It is critical that everyone’s voice, especially those who will inherit the future of our democracy and planet–the young voters of America, San Mateo County, Redwood City, Menlo Parf, Belle Haven, East Palo Alto!
**You can still register at any open polling center in San Mateo County.
***Ask for a provisional balllot if the poll tries to turn you away!!!
****Go to smcvote.org for details on where/when to vote.
*****Some polling locations are open now so vote early to avoid any long lines!
******If you use the ballot received in the mail don’t forget to sign it and put in in a drop box (again check smcvote.org for drop box locations).
*******Drop boxes are more reliable than the mail at this point.
********You can also track your ballot after you drop it off. Elections office will confirm when your ballot (vote) is counted (again check smcvote.org for tracking your ballot)