Menlo Park based non-profit Reikes Center has events tonight and Sunday

The San Francisco Peninsula People Power turned to the Riekes Center young filmmakers as a source for creating a “how to” youth-inspired video to encourage voter participation among young voters for the 2020 Presidential election.

The result is a video that is getting widespread use from schools to voting advocacy group, that communicates the critical importance of each person’s vote.

It will also be aired on the monthly Riekes Center Creative Arts Recital zoom link today, October 22, at 7:00 pm along with some musical performances.

The Riekes Center is also holding a virtual fundraising gala broadcast live from Filoli on Sunday, October 25 at 5:30 pm featuring singer Macy Gray along with other notable entertainers as well as Flea Street Cafe owner Jesse Cool. You can register for free online.