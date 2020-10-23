Dana Shields is author of new book – things I’ve learned about loss

In 2020, Willows neighborhood resident Dana Shields discovered that persistence pays.

“After 19 years of trying to get published, my colorful little book things I’ve learned about loss was finally published by Chronicle Books on August 25, 2020. Interestingly enough, I happened to have designed Chronicle’s ‘spectacles’ logo 28 years ago when I was a corporate designer! But even that connection didn’t help me get published!

“I wrote, designed, and self-published the original tiny 2.5” square book in 1992. It took years of submitting it again and again to many different publishers, until at long last, Chronicle was ready to enter the ‘grief and loss’ space. Though the design has been slightly modified, it retains the look and feel of my original self published colorful book.”

Dana will be at Cafe Zoë in Menlo Park the next two Saturdays, October 24 and 31 from 10:00 am to noon for a book signing (staying masked and six feet apart). She asks that you consider shopping for the book locally at Kepler’s before turning to the usual online sources.

Important PS from Dana: “I just found out that the teachers at Costaño Elementary School (where I teach) are going to have a family-drive-by Halloween pumpkin and trick or treat event for their students on October 30. Fifty five percent of the students in the district are homeless this year. Unbelievable.

“I’d like to celebrate Halloween this Covid Year by helping them collect Halloween candy donations. The kids will be beyond excited!The teachers need 2000 more pieces of candy to put in bags and hand out to the 550 kids.

“Sophie, president of the Leo Club at M.A., is having her club make and stuff the 550 gift bags!!!

“Do you want to help donate sweets? Bring a big bag of candy on Saturday!”

Photo of Dana at Kepler’s courtesy of the author