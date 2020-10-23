Encinal School Halloween Haunt set for October 24

Encinal School is hosting a drive thru Halloween Haunt in the afternoon of Saturday, October 24. Various time slots are reserved for Encinal students by last names.

The event will also be open to the Menlo Park School District Community from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm on, so you are welcome to drive through again in the evening to see the Halloween Haunt all lit up!

This event is sponsored by the Encinal PTO with the support of your generous donations to the One Community Campaign.

InMenlo file photo from 2011, NOT part of the Encinal Halloween Haunt