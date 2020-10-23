Menlo Park poet Lisa Rosenberg hosts local poets on October 24
Menlo Park-based poet Lisa Rosenberg is hosting a gathering of several local voices in contemporary poetry, reading from their latest books: Francesca Bell, Barbara Berman, Joe Cottonwood, Peter N. Carroll, Ken Haas, Kathleen McClung, Connie Post, and Lee Rossi. The event takes place on Saturday, October 24, from 3:00 to 4:00 pm.
You can join us via Zoom, (meeting ID 941 2031 8806; passcode 110817 or Facebook livestream.
The event will be posted on the San Mateo Libraries’ YouTube channel beginning Monday, Oct. 26, at 5:00 pm.
