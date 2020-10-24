Live music with modern violinist Nate Guinto on October 26

Join the Menlo Park Library on Monday, October 26 at 4:30pm for an exciting musical performance by Nate Guinto, a Bay Area singer/songwriter, jazz violinist, aspiring producer and beat maker who infuses bebop into his pop/R&B music. Register online.

Nate Guinto is a contemporary violinist and music teacher based in the Bay Area. He graduated from the Berklee College of Music with a Degree in Violin Performance (Magna Cum Laude) in 2016. He has studied with some of the best contemporary violin players in the world – names such as Darol Anger, Matt Glaser, Rob Thomas, Mads Tolling, Jason Anick, Jeremy Kittel, Mimi Rabson, and Mike Block.

Guinto specializes in playing modern day music that one would usually hear on the radio. He has played in a number of bands and ensembles during his music career such as CGC Chamber Groove Company (2016), The Berklee Contemporary String Orchestra (2013), and The Cuervoz Quintet (2016).

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.