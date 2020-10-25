Halloween will look different in Menlo Park and Atherton this year

Given that Bay Area health officials have issued warnings that many commonly celebrated Halloween and Día de Los Muertos activities carry high risk for spreading COVID-19, the traditional activities in Menlo Park and Atherton will look different this year. Here’s a rundown. Given that most are virtual they can be enjoyed from any location!

Note: Photos by InMenlo contributing photographer are from the Encinal School drive through Halloween celebration held yesterday afternoon and evening.

Menlo Park

Halloween at Hogwarts is coming – with a 2020 twist! The pop-up shops in Diagon Alley are doing special takeaway bags this year for young witches and wizards. To allow for social distancing, please fly by 1357 Johnson Street any evening from October 26 to 31 between 4:00 and 6:00 pm to get your little one’s treats and enjoy the decorations.

On Thursday, October 29, storyteller Olga Loya will spin tales with a Day of the Dead theme, sharing the sad, scary, funny and ridiculous sides of life and death. Program content is suitable for ages 11 and up. Register online.

Halloween Hoopla is going virtual this year on Friday, October 30 from 4:00 t0 6:00 pm. Enjoy a live zoom event with lots of family fun, including crafts, Jeremy the Juggler, Magical Nathaniel, a costume contest, spooky storytelling, and more! Costumes are encouraged. Event registration is required.

Please note that the City of Menlo park will be distributing a craft kit/goodie bag prior to the event for use during event. Pick up your craft kits at Menlo Park Senior Center or Main Library curbside pickup; Oct. 27 and Oct. 29, from noon to 4:00 pm. If you would like your kits mailed please email Mayra Lombera.

Atherton

The Town of Atherton will host a virtual Halloween event on Friday, October 30, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. There will be a story time with spooky book selections, pumpkin carving, and Halloween costume showcase. Get details.

The Atherton Police Department has purchased glow necklaces that will be given away to children on and before Halloween, starting October 30. The necklaces glow in the dark and last for several hours. They can be picked up at the front counter of the Police Department for free and include a list of safety tips for Halloween night. For more information, please contact the Atherton Police Department at (650) 688-6500.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2020