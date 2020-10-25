Spotted: Vines starting to change color at Kings Mountain Vineyard

We attended a very safe and spaced out outdoor tasting at Kings Mountain Vineyard in Woodside today. Lovely to sit under the redwoods next to the vineyard, even with the cloudy skies.

They make two Pinots, one more Burgundian in style (Clone 13) and the other closer to California in style (Bacchus).

Roberts in Woodside and Portola Valley often stocks the wine. More information, along with visiting options, is available on their website.