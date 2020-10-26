M-A Leadership team delivers supplies as part of Fire Aid Drive

by Linda Hubbard on October 26, 2020

Emailed Amelia Kratzer: “Menlo-Atherton High School’s Leadership team collected $1500 and delivered seven minivans full of supplies from their Fire Aid Drive to the Salvation Army Donation Center in San Jose earlier this month. Thank you to all the generous members of the community who donated to help make a difference!

M-A Leaders pictured: Erin Young, Maddie Molise, Amelia Kratzer, Jacob Fishman, Christina Mullarkey, Taylor Wong, and Lila Motamedi.

