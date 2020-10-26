Menlo Park is taking applications for grants to support local nonprofit agencies

The City of Menlo Park invites organizations to submit proposals for the Community Funding Grant Program. This grant will provide financial support to local nonprofit agencies whose programs respond to the human service needs of Menlo Park residents.

Grant details:

The funding will help subsidize any recipient agency and not be the sole support of any organization

All recipients of the grant will enter into a contractual agreement with the City that will have specific objectives

Grant recipients must fully use all funds by June 30, 2021

A City Council subcommittee will review all applications.

Using the community funding program policy, the City Council will allocate the limited resources to invest in community needs. Requests are for consideration only and in no way guarantees funding for a particular agency.

Complete the application online by 5 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020.