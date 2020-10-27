Megan McDonald kicks off National Novel Writing Month on October 30

Get ready for a seat-of-your-pants writing adventure! Spend a month writing 50,000 words of a novel with hundreds of thousands of writers around the globe with support from the Menlo Park Library. The kick-off event is Friday, October 30 at 6:30 pm. Register online.

November is National Novel Writing Month, when aspiring authors everywhere flex their creativity by writing a novel from start to finish. The Library will support your efforts along the way, starting off with this kickoff event with Megan McDonald of the California Writers Club SF-Peninsula Chapter.

Megan was named Literary Stage “Exhibitor of the Year” at the San Mateo County Fair in 2018, and also placed in that contest’s poetry and fiction divisions in 2019. More recently, she read a pair of personal essays at Bay Area Generations, a literary salon.

She is at work on a novel about how the threat of wildfire impacts ranching and agriculture on the West Coast. Megan is on the board of the SF/Peninsula Writers, a branch of the California Writers Club.