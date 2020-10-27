San Mateo County moves to less restrictive Orange tier 3

The state of California today announced the easing of certain restrictions on businesses, indoor and outdoor gatherings and other activities in San Mateo County. The changes take effect at 12:01 on Wednesday, October 28.

With the risk from coronavirus now officially declared “moderate,” the county moves into the less-restrictive orange Tier 3 in the state’s four-tier, color-coded plan for reducing COVID-19 with criteria for loosening and tightening restrictions on activities.

The move allows indoor family entertainment centers, bars and breweries not serving food, indoor climbing walls and certain other businesses and activities to open with capacity restrictions. Dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, places of worship and additional businesses can boost their indoor capacities as well.

To move forward, San Mateo County met key pandemic measures: rates of new COVID-19 cases continued to fall, as did the rates of tests returning positive overall and in disadvantaged areas.

The county met the orange Tier 3 status with a test positivity rate of 1.6 percent per 100,000 population, an adjusted case rate of 3.0 percent per 100,000 population and a health equity test positivity rate of 3.7 percent per 100,000 population.

“This is a total team effort, and by team I mean everyone who lives and works and loves San Mateo County,” said County Manager Mike Callagy. “Every time you wear your face covering, wash your hands, practice social distancing and take other common-sense precautions, you contribute to the team effort to reopening our economy and returning our lives to as normal as possible.”

Businesses, museums, child care facilities and other operations that reopen must follow state health guidelines specific to that industry and adhere to local health orders mandating face coverings and other health and safety practices.

Local health officials credit in part the increased number of people who voluntarily got tested for COVID-19 for the good news. The County recently announced the ability to test up to 7,500 individuals each week – including children ages 5 and over at no-cost to participants. The County’s capacity supplements the testing provided by the private health care sector.

Widespread testing plays a key role in the state’s criteria for loosening or tightening restrictions on certain activities and the economy. The County’s stated goals are to exceed the state median for testing, ensure equitable access to testing and invest in strategic community testing. To get tested for COVID-19, call your health care provider or visit smcgov.org/testing.

Local health officials also cautioned that the recent drop in the rate of COVID-19 cases is no cause to let one’s guard down.

“We ask everyone to continue to work to limit the exposure of themselves and their families to COVID-19,” said San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow. “We are moving quickly towards Halloween and the holiday season. We can’t stress enough: wear your face covering, wash your hands, avoid close-contact with anyone not in your household. We have too much riding on our progress to go backwards now. Our comeback depends on all of us.”

The County started September in the most restrictive purple Tier 1. Then on September 22, the state moved San Mateo County to the red Tier 2.