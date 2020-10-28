Peninsula Clean Energy offers rebates for first-time electric vehicle buyers

Drive electric and save! Peninsula Clean Energy is providing first-time EV buyers in San Mateo County a rebate on the purchase of a new electric car, now through December 31, 2020.

Why make the switch? Electric vehicles generally cost about half as much to run, have lower maintenance costs, and emit 25x less emissions than gasoline powered cars! Are you still not sure? Peninsula Clean Energy is also providing residents the opportunity to experience driving an EV with a $200 rebate toward the rental of an EV and assistance in setting up at-home or at-dealership test drives.

If you live in San Mateo County and purchase your first EV, Peninsula Clean Energy will offer you a $700 rebate for new plug-in hybrid electric vehicles or a $1,000 rebate for new all-battery electric vehicles. This rebate is only available for eligible EVs purchased from October 1st through December 31st.

After you have purchased your new EV, apply online for your rebate. Once your application is approved, you should receive your check within 10-15 days.

Not buying a new EV but interested in a used EV? For income-qualified residents, Peninsula Clean Energy is offering rebates on used electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Learn more at the Peninsula Clean Energy EV Rebates website.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission