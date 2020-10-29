Local residents to participate in peaceful protect-the-vote rallies on Halloween

On Halloween, the Raging Grannies will “Dance for a Peaceful Change of Power” from 3:00 to 4:00 pm in front of Kepler’s and Cafe Borrone in Menlo Park.

“Many people fear that if President Donald Trump loses the November election he may refuse to relinquish power,” said Granny Gail Sredanovic, a Menlo Park resident. “That’s why we are holding an event to educate voters. We come together in hopes of a peaceful transfer of power.

“The dance, which will take place from 3:00 to 3:15 pm, will lead those who wish to participate in a grounding experience as we head into a difficult time. After the dance, we will line the El Camino Real with signs. Black and orange signs will be on hand, or bring your own sign of any color.”

Sign up online to participate.

Another Menlo resident, Nick St. John, who put together the terrific RBG tribute, is organizing another rally at Town and Country Village in Palo Alto. He writes:

“We will demand that all votes in the Nov. 3 election be counted, and all officials abide by the results and commit to peaceful transition of office.

“Please RSVP to join the rally at the specified place in Palo Alto. However, anyone and any group on the San Francisco Peninsula can have their own mini-rally by going to a section of El Camino Real close to them and doing a peaceful, nonviolent, sidewalk rally.”

Get more information on the planned El Camino Real rallies.

Photo of dancer Sharat G. Lin leading the Dance of Peace with the Raging Grannies by Tomoki Chien, @tomophotojourno