M-A’s Trick or Treat Street takes on a different look this year

Like so many other Halloween related activities, the Trick or Treat Street organized by Menlo-Atherton Leadership took on a different look yesterday when it was held on campus from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

Families drove through picking up treats and taking part in activities from the from the safety of their cars.

Rising junior Eli Kry was there to capture the action.

Photos by Elinor Kry (c) 2020