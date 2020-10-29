Strengthening Communication with Your Child or Teen is topic on October 30

by Contributed Content on October 29, 2020

The next new Parent Forum 2020-21 will feature Eran Magen, PhD, founder of The Center for Supportive Relationships and take place on Friday, October 30, from noon to 1:00 pm

This series of (virtual) parent discussion groups will focus on parent-child communication and managing relationships with your child or teen.

Information and tickets available online.

Parents and caregivers welcome! Free admission. The Parent Forum is an initiative of Sequoia Healthcare District, in partnership with The Parent Venture.

