Playgrounds re-open in Menlo Park

Closed since the shelter-in-place order took effect in mid-March, Menlo Park playgrounds re-opened on October 29.

Visitors are asked to follow the mandatory guidance on the usage of outdoor playgrounds issued by the California Department of Public Health.

When we walked by Jack Lyle Park this morning around 8:30 am, a father and his “almost two year old son” were the lone occupants (pictured). The father mentioned that this was akin to his son’s first playground experience as “he was too young to remember coming seven months ago.”

The playground was busier when we passed by again around 11:00 am, and it appeared most – but not all – were following the rules, which include wearing a face mask if you are over two years of age. A hand washing station has been installed nearby, and the restrooms are opened.

Other rules include:

Maintain distance: Maintain physical distance of 6 feet between individuals of different households and prevent crowding of children

Wash hands: Wash or sanitize hands before and after you visit

Plan ahead: visit the park at different times or days to avoid crowds and waits

Children must be monitored at all times

No food or drink: Do not eat or drink in the playground to ensure face masks are worn at all times

Share our space: To avoid crowding and allow everyone to use the playground, please limit your visit to 30 minutes when people are waiting.

The rules are posted at the entrance to all the playgrounds in town.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020