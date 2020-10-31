It wouldn’t be Halloween without The Members!

by Linda Hubbard on October 31, 2020

Yes, it’s Halloween. Yes, that’s blue sky. And yes, that’s Menlo Park’s favorite band, The Members, performing on Halloween.

The start time was day time, and the location was closer to Hillview School than Oak Knoll School where they’ve played at the corner of White Oak and Lemon for over a decade. Listeners were by and large keeping their social distance.

It was a low key way of keeping one of Menlo Park’s most enduring Halloween traditions happening. Thank you, bandmates!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

