No show at Sherman Avenue Halloween house this year

There are some decorations up at the usual over-the-top Sherman Avenue house in Menlo Park but there’s also a sign reading:

“No Candy or Show this year to protect everyone. For 20 years our Halloween show has drawn big crowds. About 1,800 parents and kids visit. We hate to break this tradition, but crowds are not safe this year. So we only have a limited display to view from the street. Thank you for understanding. Please tell your friends to minimize disappointment. See you next year!”

Somehow a ghost whizzed through as we were snapping a photograph – just to make it fun!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020