Lots of imagination in evidence at Ladera’s first Halloween parade

Neighborly Ladera staged its first Halloween parade yesterday afternoon and InMenlo contributing photographer Laura Hamilton – and Ladera resident – was on hand to capture the action.

The parade started at the “T” intersection at La Mesa and La Cuesta, turned left on Erica Way and followed the loop back up to La Mesa, all in a one-way direction.

There was no house-to-house trick or treating, but there were decorated tables along the with residents passing out candy at a distance with tongs.

The parade was organized by Laderans Leslie Anglada, Julie and Mike Carr, Jen Coleman, Linda Fornaciari, Katie Garlinghouse, Laura Hamilton, Jenn Hipple, Dorothy Pavloff, Inger Rarik, Laurel Sevier and Jeff Tedesco.

Photos by Laura Hamilton (c) 2020