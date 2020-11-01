Spotted: One heck of a candy chute in the Oaks neighborhood

by Linda Hubbard on November 1, 2020

InMenlo reader Page Curtin was good enough to send this fun photo of candy chute in action yesterday afternoon dispensing Halloween candy in the Oaks neighborhood of Menlo Park.

