Spotted: Tome stones marking the disappointments of 2020

by Linda Hubbard on November 1, 2020

Emails Menlo Oaks resident Judy Horst: “Lots of dragons and scared, smokey ghosts and gremlins as usual this Halloween, but I thought this front yard was the most unique.”

