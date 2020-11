Art Ventures Gallery participating in Protect the Results march on Nov. 4

Art Venture Gallery owner Katharina Powers is spearheading a march from the gallery to Facebook on Wednesday, Nov. 4, as part of rallies organized by Protect the Results. She emails: “We will be walking with signs from the gallery (888 Santa Cruz Avenue) via El Camino Real, Ravenswood Rd., Middlefield Rd., Willow Rd. to Facebook.”

She invites local residents to join her.