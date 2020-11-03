Spotted: Moon over Dish path at sunrise

by Linda Hubbard on November 3, 2020

Big Dish

The 6:30 am regulars at the Dish were out in force yesterday, now that it is once again light at that time. It made for a pretty scene with the sun rising on the horizon.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search