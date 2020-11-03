Today is Election Day – so vote! Here’s a list of locations

A morning bicycle commuter spotted these rocks on the San Mateo Drive bridge over San Francisquito Creek. The message is clear – vote! Here are locations in InMenlo’s coverage area:

Menlo Park

There are two outdoor drop box locations: Menlo Park City Hall (701 Laurel St.) and the Onetta Harris Community Center, (100 Terminal Ave.) which will accessible though 8:00 pm on Election Day.

Three in-person vote centers are until 8:00 pm: Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room (700 Alma St.); Onetta Harris Community Center, Multipurpose Room, (100 Terminal Ave.); Residence Inn, Menlo Atherton Room, (555 Glenwood Ave.).

Atherton

There is a drop box at Atherton City Hall, 150 Watkins Ave., open until 5:00 pm.

You can vote in person at El Camino Hall at Menlo College, 1000 El Camino Real.

Portola Valley

There is an outdoor drop box location at Portola Valley Town Hall, 765 Portola Road.

In-person voting is available at Portola Valley Town Center, Community Hall, 765 Portola Road.

Woodside

There is an outdoor drop box location at Woodside Town Hall, 2955 Woodside Road.

In-person voting is available at Woodside Village Church, 3154 Woodside Road.