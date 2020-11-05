Demonstrators gather at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park to protect the results of Presidential election

Katharina Powers (right in photo), director of Art Ventures Gallery in Menlo Park, led a group that marched from downtown to Facebook yesterday afternoon where they joined others demonstrating to “protect the results” of the Presidential election.

Local human rights and media accountability organizations also demanded that candidates and their surrogates be prevented from spreading disinformation about the election results.

“As one of the largest social media platforms in the world, Facebook has a tremendous amount of power and an urgent responsibility to stop its platform from being used to disrupt our democracy,” said Ted Lewis, human rights director at Global Exchange.

This event was sponsored by the Protest Facebook coalition, which is co-led by San Francisco Bay Area pro-democracy and media accountability organizations Media Alliance and Global Exchange.

Top photo by Mark Tuschman (c) 2020; second photo by Teri Vershel, Pro Bono Photo