Holiday Faire at Allied Arts Guild is happening on November 8

There will be a Holiday Faire at the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park) on Sunday, November 8, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Free tickets available online.

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in support of its mission to provide extraordinary care for children and moms.

Featured items include:

-Children’s toys

-Personalized ornaments

-Festive holiday wreaths and pumpkins

-Jewelry

….along with a silent auction featuring themed Christmas Trees.

Cafe Wisteria will be open for lunch.

This Faire will take place outdoors, and the number of people will be monitored. Masks and social distancing required. Carpooling highly recommended with parking available in two lots.

The event is hosted by the Association of Auxiliaries for Children. These Auxiliaries for collaborated:

Allied Arts Guild Auxiliary

Charter Auxiliary

Palo Alto Auxiliary

Roth Auxiliary

San Francisco Auxiliary

San Jose Auxiliary

San Mateo-Burlingame Auxiliary

InMenlo file photo (c) 2013