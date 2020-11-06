Coats for Kids kicks off in Menlo Park and Atherton

The weather is getting colder and the wind stronger as we head into the cold weather months. Most of us have the jackets, sweatshirts and coats to wear for more warmth, but some do not.

Recology San Mateo County, in partnership with the City of Menlo Park, is launching its annual Coats for Kids program to collect new and gently used coats to donate to those in need of a warm coat.

Due to city facility closures, the coat collection bin at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center will not be available this year. Recology will collect coats curbside from residential homes on their regular collection day, starting November 9 through November 13. Residents can place new and gently used coats in a clear plastic bag labeled “Coats for Kids” and place the bag next to or on top of their blue recycling cart.

Atherton residents can drop off coats at Holbrook Palmer Park, Atherton Town Hall, 150 Watkins Avenue, Monday – Friday from 8:00 am to noon.

At the end of the drive, Recology will deliver all of the donated coats to local nonprofit agencies for distribution to those in need. In the past, the coats were donated to families in need through St. Anthony’s and Samaritan House.

For further information about the program or to view other San Mateo County coat drop off locations, please visit the Recology San Mateo County website.