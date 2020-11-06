Holocaust and Resistance: a First-Person Account is topic on November 9

Meet a Holocaust survivor, who will testify regarding their individual experience, on Monday, Nov. 9 from 2:00 to 3:15 pm. The speaker will be accompanied by a multimedia presentation and a Q&A will follow. Register online.

Our living witness guest is a speaker with the Holocaust and Resistance program of the Jewish Family and Children’s Services Holocaust Center and The Contemporary Jewish Museum.

This free event, which received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library, is appropriate for adults and teens who have some previous learning about the Holocaust.