Sidewalk and bike route improvement taking place throughout Menlo Park

This month, the City of Menlo Park will begin construction on the Pierce Road Sidewalk and San Mateo Drive Bike Route Installation projects. The goal of these improvements is to improve pedestrian safety and to provide access across Menlo Park.

The sidewalk and bike route improvements include:

-New sidewalk, driveways, curb ramps and curb and gutter on the east side of Pierce Road from Willow Road to Del Norte Avenue

-New sidewalk, driveways, curb ramps, curb and gutter and a catch basin at the intersection of Coleman Avenue and Santa Monica Avenue

-Bike route markings and signage on Ringwood Avenue from Bay Road to Van Buren Road

-Bike route markings and signage on San Mateo Drive/Wallea Drive from Valparaiso Avenue to the pedestrian crossing over San Francisquito Creek

The City partnered with the nonprofit Canopy, who will plant over 40 new trees along Pierce Road. These trees are scheduled to be planted in December 2020.

Golden Bay Construction, Inc., the City’s contractor, will notify nearby residents, schools and businesses before construction in order to provide a schedule and what can be expected during construction. It is anticipated that work will be completed by late January 2021.

File photo of bike bridge over San Francisquito Creek

From Menlo Updates; used with permission