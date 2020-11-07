First rain of the season gives way to a crisp fall day

by Linda Hubbard on November 7, 2020

There was a good downpour last night and more rain overnight as Menlo Park received its first precipitation during the rain year that began on October 1, 2020.

“There was 0.04″ recorded in my digital rain gauge,” reports Dennis Nugent, who took over from long-time InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ at the start of this rain season.

Last year, the area didn’t get any measurable rainfall until late in November.

Lots of walkers out this morning enjoying  a sunny but crisp fall day.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020

Category:

One Comment

Bill Wohler November 07, 2020 at 5:52 pm

I’m surprised you recorded so little. It sounded like it was pouring. Just before the power went out.

Dennis, thanks so much for taking over for Bill. I always looked forward to his rainfall reports and tabulations. I’m also looking forward to seeing your twist on the reports.

Add Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
LuLus Taco Dilla
Categories
View by Month
Search