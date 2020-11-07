First rain of the season gives way to a crisp fall day

There was a good downpour last night and more rain overnight as Menlo Park received its first precipitation during the rain year that began on October 1, 2020.

“There was 0.04″ recorded in my digital rain gauge,” reports Dennis Nugent, who took over from long-time InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ at the start of this rain season.

Last year, the area didn’t get any measurable rainfall until late in November.

Lots of walkers out this morning enjoying a sunny but crisp fall day.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020