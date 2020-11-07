Silicon Valley Virtual Open Studios 2020 features a number of Menlo Park and Woodside artists

In place of the traditional Open Studios event, Silicon Valley Open Studios (SVOS) is sponsoring a Virtual Open Studios for artists and art fans in the Bay Area and beyond, benefitting Second Harvest of Silicon Valley to help feed those in need, as well as supporting our artist community which has also been hard hit by this pandemic.

Artists are offering a selection of their work for sale through November 30th with 15% or more of the proceeds being donated to Second Harvest.

There is a wide range of works from over 150 artists, including these who live in either Menlo Park or Woodside:

Mixed Media Menlo Park Anne Pegolotti (408) 480-2509 blue.sea.anne@gmail.com Painting Menlo Park Linda Maki (650) 714-2811 lindamaki@comcast.net Painting Menlo Park Terry Tsu (650) 248-7800 terry@terrytsu.com Painting Menlo Park Elaine McCreight elaine@elainemccreight.com Mixed Media Woodside Amy Rattner (650) 454-4362 amyrattnerart@gmail.com Glass/Mosaics Woodside Barbara Grauke (650) 430-1952 cuestaglass@gmail.com

Do take a moment to check them out on the website. We were told there are no participating artists from Atherton or Portola Valley, but if you’re an artist living in one of those towns, let us know and we’ll add you to the list.

You can choose to pick up your purchase locally from the artists, or, in some cases, arrange to have them shipped to you.

InMenlo photo of artist Elaine McCreight by Irene Searles (c) 2018