Neighborly approach to watching President-elect Biden’s victory speech

Willows neighborhood resident Miriam Huntley has been hosting movie watchiing parties along with the Presidential debates leading up to the election on Tuesday, November 3.

She continued that tradition on election night and then last night hosted another watch party to view President-elect Biden’s victory speech.

“Just trying to give our neighborhood a chance to gather, without putting anyone at risk,” she emailed.

Photos by John Donald (c) 2020