Teens can apply to serve on Menlo Park Youth Advisory Committee

The Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) is an opportunity for local teens who want to get involved and make a difference. The YAC is an official committee of the City of Menlo Park, and advises the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission on activities, events and programs for Menlo Park youth.

Up to 12 high school students will be selected to serve minimum one-year terms from September to May. Students in grades 9 through 12 and who live in Menlo Park city limits are eligible to apply for the 2020-2021 term.

The Youth Advisory Committee application deadline is December 2.

