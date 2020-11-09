22nd annual M-A Canned Food Drive is underway

Even here in wealthy Silicon Valley, hunger will take a seat at too many tables this holiday season. This affects our whole community including children, neighbors, classmates, and acquaintances. Now through December 12, 2020, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB), M-A students will collect food from the community to help feed several hundred families in our area. The Drive is organized by the M-A Leadership class.

M-A community members can donate cans in the barrels at the following locations:

Bianchini’s in Ladera

Delucchi’s Market in Redwood City

Draeger’s in Menlo Park

Safeway stores on El Camino and in Sharon Heights

Trader Joe’s in Menlo Park

Robert’s Market in Portola Valley

Ways that you can help:

Donate online . With your support, every dollar donated will create two nutritious meals for those in need.

. With your support, every dollar donated will create two nutritious meals for those in need. When you are shopping for your family, please add extra cans to your cart and drop them into the SHFB barrels.

Encourage students in your family to conduct food drives in your neighborhood!

Canned Food Drive Fun Facts:

Collected 310,000+ pounds of food in 2019

Largest public-school food drive in the country

Recipients of the Golden Apple Award and Blue Diamond Award from SHFB

Winner of Outstanding Drive Coordinator goes to Mike Amoroso

Started by legendary Coach Ben Parks in 1999, raising 5,000 cans that year

Facebook has generously donated $10,000 this year – that equals 40,000 cans!

Distribution to families takes place on Saturday, December 12, 2020 iat Menlo-Atherton High School

Ways to obtain food for your family

Call our Canned Food Drive Hotline at (650)322-5311 ext. 58669

Email Student Activities Director Mike Amoroso at mamoroso@seq.org

We would like to thank Facebook for their $10,000 cash contribution and the Second Harvest Food Bank for their continued partnership and support! We appreciate the support of both of these partners!

InMenlo file photo from 2017 Canned Food Drive