22nd annual M-A Canned Food Drive is underway
Even here in wealthy Silicon Valley, hunger will take a seat at too many tables this holiday season. This affects our whole community including children, neighbors, classmates, and acquaintances. Now through December 12, 2020, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB), M-A students will collect food from the community to help feed several hundred families in our area. The Drive is organized by the M-A Leadership class.
M-A community members can donate cans in the barrels at the following locations:
- Bianchini’s in Ladera
- Delucchi’s Market in Redwood City
- Draeger’s in Menlo Park
- Safeway stores on El Camino and in Sharon Heights
- Trader Joe’s in Menlo Park
- Robert’s Market in Portola Valley
Ways that you can help:
- Donate online. With your support, every dollar donated will create two nutritious meals for those in need.
- When you are shopping for your family, please add extra cans to your cart and drop them into the SHFB barrels.
- Encourage students in your family to conduct food drives in your neighborhood!
Canned Food Drive Fun Facts:
- Collected 310,000+ pounds of food in 2019
- Largest public-school food drive in the country
- Recipients of the Golden Apple Award and Blue Diamond Award from SHFB
- Winner of Outstanding Drive Coordinator goes to Mike Amoroso
- Started by legendary Coach Ben Parks in 1999, raising 5,000 cans that year
- Facebook has generously donated $10,000 this year – that equals 40,000 cans!
- Distribution to families takes place on Saturday, December 12, 2020 iat Menlo-Atherton High School
Ways to obtain food for your family
- Call our Canned Food Drive Hotline at (650)322-5311 ext. 58669
- Email Student Activities Director Mike Amoroso at mamoroso@seq.org
We would like to thank Facebook for their $10,000 cash contribution and the Second Harvest Food Bank for their continued partnership and support! We appreciate the support of both of these partners!
InMenlo file photo from 2017 Canned Food Drive
Leave a Comment