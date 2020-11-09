Raising Anti-Racist Kids is topic of Common Ground series on Nov. 10

Through generations of systemic racism, our nation has failed to protect and value Black children and families. Beyond just learning about racism and the inequity that abounds in our communities, the issue of racial justice also requires action.

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum (pictured above) and Dr. Allison Briscoe-Smith will focus on how we, as parents, can play an active role in building an anti-racist society and supporting a future where all children are valued. Parents will hear practical advice for talking about race and inspiring kids to fight for racial equity.

This is free for member schools and special reduced $10 admission for non-member schools at this event. Register online; deadline is two hours prior to event which is schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 4:00 to 5:15 pm.