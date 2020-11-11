Discounts available to eligible Menlo Park residents for flood insurance

The City of Menlo Park has been recognized for performing floodplain management activities above and beyond the minimum requirements for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program. Beginning this fall, Menlo Park residents and businesses located in the following flood zones could be eligible for a discount on their flood insurance premium:

Flood zone A and AE: 10 percent discount

Flood zone X: 5 percent discount

Menlo Park is an active member of the federal flood insurance program that provides flood insurance to residential and commercial structures in areas prone to inundation. The program also sets minimum standards for floodplain management which cities must follow to retain their membership status. Municipalities exceeding these standards may be eligible for flood insurance discounts through the Community Rating System (CRS).

This year Menlo Park earned certification with a Class 8 rating. Please contact your insurance agent for questions regarding flood insurance policy and premium discounts. For more information, please visit the city’s flood insurance webpage.

For general flood related information and questions, please contact the city’s Engineering Division.

