Sampling the fall menu at Oak & Violet in Menlo Park

We are fans of Executive Chef Simona Olivera‘s food at Oak & Violet in Menlo Park and were eager to sample her new Foglie Di Autumn (Autumn Leaves) menu at the restaurant, which is located in the Park James Hotel. It did not disappoint.

The Gnocchi with Squash and Blue Cheese was tasty but the personal favorite was Simona’s Autumn Figs — goat cheese stuffed figs, balsamic onions, rocket, burrata, prosciutto San Daniele with herb crostini (pictured top). It was creative and distinctive.

Also yummy was the Pear Cardamom Strudel (right), a perfect not-to-sweet end to dinner.

We only dining outside, and the large patio makes it extra easy to space tables a good distance apart. It is somewhat protected given its location tucked behind a tall wall, but large heaters served to keep things toasty in the cool evening air.

Simona collaborated with Shelley Lindgren, a James Beard Award-winner and the co-owner and wine director of A16 restaurants, to create the traditional Sicilian fall food and wine menu.

There is music on Thursday evenings and during Sunday brunch. The restaurant will be serving Thanksgiving dinner. Here’s the menu.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020