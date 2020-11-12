Annual Holiday Day Shoe Drive has begun

Posted Menlo Park resident Barrie Shapiro on Nextdoor:

“Started by local Girl Scouts, the 11th Annual Holiday Shoe Drive for Homeless Kids has begun! Our goal is to grant a ‘shoe wish’ for every single child living in the nine LifeMoves family shelter locations spanning from Daly City to San Jose including two ‘safe parking’ sites in Redwood City/San Jose and a new site opening in Mountain View.

“We expect to need 385+ new pairs of shoes! For many children, this will be the only pair of new shoes they receive all year. Will you help us? Shelter coordinators are busy measuring the children’s feet and taking shoe type requests now.

“Due to Covid restrictions, LifeMoves is not accepting any community donated goods, but you can sponsor a pair of shoes by providing a gift card or cash donation to cover the cost. Based on the average from last year, a donation of $54 should cover one pair of shoes (averaged from toddler to teen).

“The Girl Scouts will follow a ‘no contact’ procedure, ordering the shoes online, keeping both the donors and the recipients safe. For specific donation information, please email HolidayShoes2020@gmail.com All donors will receive a receipt for this charitable donation.”