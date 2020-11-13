New Community Church hosts Thanksgiving Food Drive on November 15

New Community Church is collecting food and personal care items on Sunday, Nov. 15, from noon to 4:00 pm for Ecumenical Hunger Program in East Palo Alto. Curbside drop off is at 1100 Middle Avenue.

Please click here to see the list of requested items. Boxes are also needed for delivering to EHP, so please bring some if you can along with your donation.

The church will be hosting a blood drive on November 21. Events are open to the general public, not just church members.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020