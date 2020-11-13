Rick Moen’s little Garden of Eden on Altschul Avenue

Rick Moen has lived on Altschul Avenue off and on his whole life. “My father was a captain for Pan Am, and that took us around the world,” he explains. “I was away for a variety of reasons for 40 years, but when I returned there was the redwood tree my mother planted when I was born!”

His one-third acre property was once part of a plant nursery. When it was developed for housing, Avy Avenue was rerouted. At issue, people somehow thought Rick’s yard was a public park — or so they said.

“I’d find strangers in my front yard,” he says. “I’d say ‘Good to meet you. Do you now you are in my yard?'”

Rick took advantage of what was an accidental gap along the property line caused when his mother planted oleanders years ago. “I got the notion that it would be nice to take that gap and turn it into a formal entrance and designed the archway with the help of my mother-in-law. ‘Invited guests welcome.’ It’s a matter of signaling not fencing!”

That entrance is now a neighborhood landmark that lights up at night.

“When I’m working in my vegetable garden I watch people go by and peer in,” says Rick, who’s an avid vegetable gardener who saves seeds from season-to-season. “The saved seeds came in handy during the pandemic when the master gardener sales stopped.”

He’s open to trading seeds if you have some, just holler ‘hello’ at the archway!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020