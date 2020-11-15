Climate Reality Project returns to Menlo Park on November 17

by Contributed Content on November 15, 2020

Climate Reality Leadership Corps member Harriet Harvey Horn returns to Menlo Park (virtually) on Tuesday, November 17, to deliver the most current version of Al Gore’s Climate Reality presentation (as seen in the documentary An Inconvenient Truth) that aims to answer three key questions: Should we change?  Can we change? Will we change?

She’ll also provide hope, in the form of information as to what we as individuals can do.

The presentation takes place online from 3:00 to 4:30 pm. Register online.

