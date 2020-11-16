A Healthy Approach to College Admissions is topic on November 17

“A Healthy Approach to College Admissions” is the topic on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. This virtual event is presented by Challenge Success, Stanford Graduate School of Education. Register online.

This research-based workshop addresses many of the important questions we hear from families. What do college rankings really measure? Are students who attend more selective colleges better off later in life? What is “fit” and why does it matter?

Participants will learn practical strategies to help reduce unnecessary pressure around the college admissions process and ways to support their student’s overall well-being and readiness for life in college and beyond.

Parents, students, educators, clinicians, and community members welcome! Free admission. Spanish interpretation will be available.

This special presentation is sponsored by Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, and The Parent Venture.

Questions? Contact Charlene Margot, MA, Co-Founder and CEO, The Parent Venture, at cmargot@csmconsulting.net