Stuck@Home concert on November 19 focuses on family and Thanksgiving

Join Stanford Medicine for a special family and Thanksgiving concert featuring School of Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor, Dr. Matias Bruzoni and daughter Sofia, Dr. Tamara Dunn, Dr. Cati Brown Johnson and son Harldur, Grace Wang, Christopher Costanza and Debra Fong, Karen Thomson Hall and Colin Thomson, and the Gopi family.

This event is free and open to the public with registration. If this is your first time listening, register here.