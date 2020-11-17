Stuck@Home concert on November 19 focuses on family and Thanksgiving

by Contributed Content on November 17, 2020

Join Stanford Medicine for a special family and Thanksgiving concert featuring School of Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor, Dr. Matias Bruzoni and daughter Sofia, Dr. Tamara Dunn, Dr. Cati Brown Johnson and son Harldur, Grace Wang, Christopher Costanza and Debra Fong, Karen Thomson Hall and Colin Thomson, and the Gopi family.

This event is free and open to the public with registration. If this is your first time listening, register here.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
LuLus Taco Dilla
Categories
View by Month
Search