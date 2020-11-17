Updated guidelines for face coverings: Required when outside of the home

The state of California issued updated guidance mandating that a face covering is required at all times when outside of the home, with some exceptions. Exceptions are:

Persons in a car alone or solely with members of their own household.

Persons who are working in an office or in a room alone.

Persons who are actively eating or drinking provided that they are able to maintain a distance of at least six feet away from persons who are not members of the same household or residence.

Persons who are outdoors and maintaining at least 6 feet of social distancing from others not in their household. Such persons must have a face covering with them at all times and must put it on if they are within 6 feet of others who are not in their household.

Persons who are obtaining a service involving the nose or face for which temporary removal of the face covering is necessary to perform the service.

Workers who are required to wear respiratory protection.

Persons who are specifically exempted from wearing face coverings by other CDPH guidance. (see link for details)

Photo by Jitze Couperus taken at Menlo Park Farmers Market in June, 2020