Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style continues on November 20
We like beer – and food! In the next virtual beer tasting on Friday, Nov. 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, the focus will be on a beer and food pairings. Register online.
Are there certain styles of beer that pair well with certain kinds of food? Can you drink an IPA with tilapia? We will test the accepted “rules” of beer pairing, and maybe discover a few new pairings of our own. As always, feel free to taste along with some of our choices, or just join us for some fun and conversation as we try to build our beer knowledge.
The Beers
Lager – Stella Artois
Belgian Trappist Ale – Chimay Premiere
Hazy Double IPA – Offshoot Retreat
Stout – Highwater Brewing Campfire Stout
Kettle Sour – Laughing Monk Berried Treasure
The Food
Chips and hot salsa
Avocado rolls
Cheese plate
Dried fruit
Nuts
Crackers
Salami
French fries
Chocolate
Barbequed chicken
Ribs
Don’t like those choices? Pick some of your favorites from each category, or tell us about your best beer/food pairing.
This month’s beers are available at the Willows Market in Menlo Park.
Leave a Comment