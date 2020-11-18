Raise a Glass, Quarantine-Style continues on November 20

We like beer – and food! In the next virtual beer tasting on Friday, Nov. 20 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, the focus will be on a beer and food pairings. Register online.

Are there certain styles of beer that pair well with certain kinds of food? Can you drink an IPA with tilapia? We will test the accepted “rules” of beer pairing, and maybe discover a few new pairings of our own. As always, feel free to taste along with some of our choices, or just join us for some fun and conversation as we try to build our beer knowledge.

The Beers

Lager – Stella Artois

Belgian Trappist Ale – Chimay Premiere

Hazy Double IPA – Offshoot Retreat

Stout – Highwater Brewing Campfire Stout

Kettle Sour – Laughing Monk Berried Treasure

The Food

Chips and hot salsa

Avocado rolls

Cheese plate

Dried fruit

Nuts

Crackers

Salami

French fries

Chocolate

Barbequed chicken

Ribs

Don’t like those choices? Pick some of your favorites from each category, or tell us about your best beer/food pairing.

This month’s beers are available at the Willows Market in Menlo Park.