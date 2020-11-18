What you need to know before traveling during the holidays

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in many parts of the country. Nonessential travel, including holiday travel, is not recommended.

Traveling outside the Bay Area will increase your chance of getting infected and spreading the virus to others after your return, according to San Mateo County health officials. Additional precautions should also be taken when hosting and interacting with people traveling to the Bay Area, especially from areas with widespread COVID-19.

Before you move ahead, tune in to Facebook Live on Wednesday, November 18, at 11:30 am to hear from local health officials.

You can review Bay Area counties holiday and travel joint recommendations here.

San Mateo County Health Department prepared holiday travel recommendations, review the full list.

Graphic courtesy of American Automobile Association