Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Community Fund awards $4 million in grants to local non-profits

Fifty six organizations will receive funding up to $100,000 from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Community Fund to support their work in the local community in the next year. In total, CZI is making $4 million in grants to these local nonprofit organizations.

Launched in 2017, the Community Fund partners with organizations that support the economic and social well-being of communities most impacted by systemic racism and inequities, including Black, Latinx, immigrant, and other marginalized communities. These organizations are providing resources and services to support basic needs — like housing and food assistance, education, and job skills training; responding to emergent issues in our community, like COVID-19; and galvanizing community power and voice to build an inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone.

CZI has increased funding and expanded the number of organizations supported through the Community Fund for the 2021 cycle to help organizations sustain and build on their critical work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a CZI spokesperson, 2021 Community Fund grant partners serving the Belle Haven neighborhood include:

Anamatangi Polynesian Voices

Immigration Institute of the Bay Area

Nuestra Casa de East Palo Alto

Golden State Opportunity

StreetCode Academy

Fresh Approach

Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County

Manzanita Works

WeHOPE

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula

Catholic Charities CYO of the Archdiocese of San Francisco

Ravenswood Family Health Network

Retraining the Village

SIREN (Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network)

East Palo Alto Academy Foundation

Five Keys Schools and Programs

St. Francis Center of Redwood City

The Peninsula College Fund (PCF)

One East Palo Alto Neighborhood Improvement Initiative

Peninsula Family Service

Building Skills Partnership

CORA – Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse

One Life Counseling Center

Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center

Girls To Women

East Palo Alto Kids Foundation (EPAK)

San Francisco 49ers Academy

The Belle Haven Community Development Fund

St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room

Eastside College Preparatory School

Fresh Lifelines for Youth, Inc.

Ecumenical Hunger Program

JobTrain

Rebuilding Together Peninsula

Rosalie Rendu Center

Youth Community Service

Able Works

Live In Peace

HIP Housing