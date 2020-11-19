Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Community Fund awards $4 million in grants to local non-profits
Fifty six organizations will receive funding up to $100,000 from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Community Fund to support their work in the local community in the next year. In total, CZI is making $4 million in grants to these local nonprofit organizations.
Launched in 2017, the Community Fund partners with organizations that support the economic and social well-being of communities most impacted by systemic racism and inequities, including Black, Latinx, immigrant, and other marginalized communities. These organizations are providing resources and services to support basic needs — like housing and food assistance, education, and job skills training; responding to emergent issues in our community, like COVID-19; and galvanizing community power and voice to build an inclusive, just, and healthy future for everyone.
CZI has increased funding and expanded the number of organizations supported through the Community Fund for the 2021 cycle to help organizations sustain and build on their critical work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a CZI spokesperson, 2021 Community Fund grant partners serving the Belle Haven neighborhood include:
Anamatangi Polynesian Voices
Immigration Institute of the Bay Area
Nuestra Casa de East Palo Alto
Golden State Opportunity
StreetCode Academy
Fresh Approach
Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County
Manzanita Works
WeHOPE
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula
Catholic Charities CYO of the Archdiocese of San Francisco
Ravenswood Family Health Network
Retraining the Village
SIREN (Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network)
East Palo Alto Academy Foundation
Five Keys Schools and Programs
St. Francis Center of Redwood City
The Peninsula College Fund (PCF)
One East Palo Alto Neighborhood Improvement Initiative
Peninsula Family Service
Building Skills Partnership
CORA – Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse
One Life Counseling Center
Peninsula Conflict Resolution Center
Girls To Women
East Palo Alto Kids Foundation (EPAK)
San Francisco 49ers Academy
The Belle Haven Community Development Fund
St. Anthony’s Padua Dining Room
Eastside College Preparatory School
Fresh Lifelines for Youth, Inc.
Ecumenical Hunger Program
JobTrain
Rebuilding Together Peninsula
Rosalie Rendu Center
Youth Community Service
Able Works
Live In Peace
HIP Housing
