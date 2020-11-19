Latest rain is sprinkled with rainbows

by Linda Hubbard on November 19, 2020

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent is turning into a weather forecaster as well. The sun came out around 9:00 am Thursday morning, after a rainy overnight. But he said at the time: “There’s more to come today.”

And he was correct. In addition to some light sprinkles off and on, there was a heavy downpour mid-afternoon.

That made it 0.08 inches for November 18, with the season-to-date now 0.31 inches.

Sacred Heart Schools‘ Wendy Kridel (Grade 4-6 Dean of Students & Community Life) captured a rainbow over the Lower & Middle School.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
LuLus Taco Dilla
Categories
View by Month
Search