Latest rain is sprinkled with rainbows

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent is turning into a weather forecaster as well. The sun came out around 9:00 am Thursday morning, after a rainy overnight. But he said at the time: “There’s more to come today.”

And he was correct. In addition to some light sprinkles off and on, there was a heavy downpour mid-afternoon.

That made it 0.08 inches for November 18, with the season-to-date now 0.31 inches.

Sacred Heart Schools‘ Wendy Kridel (Grade 4-6 Dean of Students & Community Life) captured a rainbow over the Lower & Middle School.