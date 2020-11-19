Rep. Anna G. Eshoo holds Tele-Town Hall Meeting on November 19

Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) is holding a Tele-Town Hall Meeting this evening to discuss the COVID-19 crisis and answer as many questions as possible. She’ll be joined by Dr. David Relman, the Thomas C. and Joan M. Merigan Professor in Medicine, and Professor of Microbiology & Immunology at Stanford University.

“During these challenging times, it’s important for me to stay close to everyone, answer the many questions you have, and learn from you and your important ideas that help shape legislation,” she wrote in an email.

The meeting takes place on Thursday, November 19, from 6:45 to 7:45 pm. To attend, sign up online.