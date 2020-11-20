Music@Menlo pays homage to Beethoven on November 22

November 20, 2020

In December 1770, Ludwig van Beethoven was born in the German city of Bonn. Beethoven would struggle through a life and career of severe personal and professional challenges to literally change the art of music and how it was perceived and consumed by the public.

This 250th-anniversary concert on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5:00 pm pays tribute to his art with two slices of his rich output for violin and piano, and for piano trio: his technically dazzling “Kreutzer” Sonata from his “heroic” period, and his first published work, the effervescent Piano Trio in E-flat major.

Artists David Finckel, Wu Han, and Arnaud Sussmann will also share their musical and personal thoughts on the works. Purchase tickets at $25 each.
For Explorers Series events: You will receive an e-mail at least 48 hours prior to each concert, with a link to the performance page and instructions on how to watch. Explorers Series concerts are all available to watch for one week after their premiere.

 

